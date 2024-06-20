Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 4.1% on Insider Selling

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.42. 150,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 799,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

Specifically, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,468 shares of company stock worth $147,883 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after buying an additional 1,149,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,840,000 after purchasing an additional 291,156 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,739,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also

