Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after buying an additional 165,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $101.79. 398,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,977. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.61. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

