Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Boosted by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.2% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 448,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,746,000 after buying an additional 425,228 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,898,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 331,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 195,868 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 118,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,023. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.