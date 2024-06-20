Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Buys C$1,243,189.20 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 106,620 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:SES traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.70. 500,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,325. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.90 and a 12-month high of C$12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.71.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SES shares. Cormark boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.25.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

