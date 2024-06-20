Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Stock Price Down 40%

Shares of Selectis Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) fell 40% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27,900% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Selectis Health Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. Selectis Health had a negative return on equity of 651.76% and a negative net margin of 24.65%.

Selectis Health Company Profile

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents.

