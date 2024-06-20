Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $29.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,840,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 953.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 315,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 285,916 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

