Serum (SRM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.16 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Serum Profile
Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com.
Buying and Selling Serum
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
