Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Trading Up 2.7%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.90 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.80). 4,128,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,769,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.90 ($1.75).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Shaftesbury Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.89) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 139.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 135.29.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

