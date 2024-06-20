Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.72

Shares of Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shimizu had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter.

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties.

