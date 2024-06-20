Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Drops By 5.1%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDAP. StockNews.com cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edap Tms Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter worth $136,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Edap Tms by 14.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,360,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Edap Tms stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edap Tms has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 31.44% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Edap Tms will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

