Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Declines By 6.1%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 415,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 442,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Price Performance

Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

