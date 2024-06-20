Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Sells 556 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 696.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,779. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.