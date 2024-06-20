Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,320 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.35. 24,796 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $266.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

