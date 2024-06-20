Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.10. 1,752,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day moving average of $126.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.