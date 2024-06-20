Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,664,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,845,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,025,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,842,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.12. 1,518,773 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

