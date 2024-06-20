Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,239,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,455,013. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

