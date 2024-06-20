Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 6.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 214.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.5 %

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.68. 1,244,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,054. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $151.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

