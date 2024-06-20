Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 28,599 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.1% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 1.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAPR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,052,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,851,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

FAPR traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.93. 12,992 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $552.81 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

