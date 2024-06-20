Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 26,154 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BND traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. 4,227,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,998,835. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.21.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

