Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 1,117 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 12.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 1,824,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,996. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

