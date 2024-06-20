Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,512,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,422. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The stock has a market cap of $472.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

