Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 263 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $94.33. 3,573,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,866. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $97.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

