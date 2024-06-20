Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 2,404,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,400. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.