Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Sells 6,150 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF comprises about 1.0% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 0.92% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUS traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 132,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $537.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

