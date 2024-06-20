Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.00. 29,380,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,744,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

