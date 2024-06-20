Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.00. Sims shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 740 shares changing hands.

Sims Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

