Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.05 to $4.90 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

