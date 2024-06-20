Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Up 1.9%

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 13,471,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 18,605,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $3.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $32,546.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 207.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,030 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

