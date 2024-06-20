Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Plans Dividend of $1.53

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.53 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE SIX traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.39. 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,862. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.09 and a beta of 2.25. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Six Flags Entertainment

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.