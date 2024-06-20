Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIX. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.42.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SIX opened at $31.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.94 and a beta of 2.25. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.34.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Derek Sample sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $60,812.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,564.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

