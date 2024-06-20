Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,805,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 834,036 shares.The stock last traded at $79.68 and had previously closed at $81.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONY. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Get Sony Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.