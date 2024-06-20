SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.04

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 1554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

