SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,540,252 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,164,631 shares.The stock last traded at $51.42 and had previously closed at $51.48.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.