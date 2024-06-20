SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Founders Capital Management’s 7th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.35. 2,404,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

