SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $77.93. The stock had a trading volume of 98,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,999. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

