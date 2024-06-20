Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. 464,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 398,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Splash Beverage Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -1.31.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million. Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 150.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Splash Beverage Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group Company Profile

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

