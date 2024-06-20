Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Waste Management by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 24,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 96.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.77. 1,343,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,590. The company has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $214.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

