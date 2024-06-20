Stableford Capital II LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 156.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

LOW stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.64. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

