Stableford Capital II LLC Has $895,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.17. 2,267,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,028. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.06 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

