Stableford Capital II LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 389,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after purchasing an additional 81,155 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 29.0% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 333,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.
Establishment Labs Stock Down 1.8 %
ESTA traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $42.73. 214,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,007. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ESTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.
Establishment Labs Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.
