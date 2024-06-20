Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.47) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.48). Approximately 3,459,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.49).
Standard Life Aberdeen Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 274.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 274.10.
Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
Featured Articles
