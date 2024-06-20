Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Trading Up 4.9%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.92 and last traded at $24.90. 2,028,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,559,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBLK. StockNews.com raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBLK

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $259.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.14%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.