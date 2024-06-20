Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.89. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

