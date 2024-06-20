Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $92.76

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 92.76 ($1.18) and traded as high as GBX 94.24 ($1.20). Starwood European Real Estate Finance shares last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.19), with a volume of 61,583 shares.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.33. The stock has a market cap of £371.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,341.43.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

