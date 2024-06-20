STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.08 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $133.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001660 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

