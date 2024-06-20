Status Price Hits $0.0273 on Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Status has a total market capitalization of $105.97 million and approximately $27.61 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009302 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,717.65 or 1.00041489 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00078906 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,885,666,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,885,666,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02973083 USD and is up 7.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $26,718,323.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

