Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 16,075 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Steakholder Foods Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.
Steakholder Foods Company Profile
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
