Steem Hits Market Cap of $89.66 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $89.66 million and $3.16 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,701.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00603983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.97 or 0.00114349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00260405 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00041298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00068476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 464,590,907 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

