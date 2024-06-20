Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SRCL

Stericycle Trading Down 0.3 %

SRCL opened at $58.44 on Friday. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $59.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.