STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down to $43.08

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.08, but opened at $41.36. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 456,570 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STM

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.